Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Karen Brown was spotted in London after being reported missing in Clydebank

Police have renewed their appeal for help in finding a woman a week after she was reported missing from her home in Clydebank.

Karen Brown, 47, was last seen on CCTV footage taken from Hamley's toy store on Regent Street in London.

She had left the family home on Kirkwood Avenue in Clydebank at 07:00 on Saturday 14 October.

Mrs Brown took a Megabus to London from Buchanan Street Bus Station in Glasgow at 08:20 that morning.

Her husband Jock, 48, reported the mother-of-two missing after she failed to return home from work on Saturday.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Karen Brown was captured on CCTV in Hamley's in London

Insp David Quinn, from Clydebank Police Station, said: "It has now been a week since Karen went missing and police, along with her family and friends, are extremely concerned for her wellbeing.

"An extensive investigation is ongoing to trace Karen and officers are working closely with colleagues at the Met as well as Hampshire Constabulary, as she is known to have links to that area.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mrs Brown was captured on CCTV at Buchanan Street Bus Station in Glasgow on Saturday 14 October

"The response from members of the public has been fantastic and I would continue to ask people to spread the word and help us bring Karen home safe and well.

"I would appeal to anyone who thinks they may have seen Karen, or who has information regarding her whereabouts, to please come forward.

"I would also appeal to Karen directly to please make contact with someone to let them know she is OK. Her family and friends are desperately worried about her and just want her to come home."