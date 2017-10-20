Image copyright Google

An Amazon depot in Inverclyde has been evacuated after reports that a "suspicious package" was found on site.

Hundreds of staff members had to leave the building in Gourock after the alarm was raised and the building evacuated at about 05:15.

Emergency services are at the depot and Police Scotland said that a cordon had been put in place around the perimeter of the building.

Officers are examining the item as an investigation takes place.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 5.15am, police received a report of a suspicious package found at a depot in Gourock.

"Emergency services are in attendance and the premises have been evacuated as a precaution. The item will be examined and enquiries are ongoing."