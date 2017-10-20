Image caption Inaya Ahmed was allegedly assaulted on various occasions before her death

A man has claimed his wife was guessing when she told him their granddaughter had been killed by her mother.

Afzal Ahmed, 73, was giving evidence at the trial of his daughter-in-law Sadia Ahmed, 28.

She denies murdering her 14-month-old daughter Inaya by placing a cushion over her face or seizing hold of her and shaking her.

The offence is alleged to have been committed on 17 April last year at the family home in Glasgow.

Inaya was on a life support machine for three days at the Royal Hospital for Children, before being pronounced dead.

Prosecutor Paul Kearney asked Mr Ahmed at the High Court in Glasgow what had happened on the morning of 17 April last year.

'Screaming and crying'

He replied through an interpreter and said: "Just before 11am, at about 10.50am, my wife was holding Inaya against her left shoulder. She was screaming and crying and she said: 'Sadia has killed Inaya.'"

Mr Ahmed added: "I jumped off the bed and took Inaya off her and gave her to my daughter Shagufta."

Mr Kearney asked: "How was Inaya?" and Mr Ahmed replied: "Her lips were blue and she was just like dead."

Mr Ahmed also told the jury: "My wife woke me up. She said the baby was dead. I asked what happened and she said: 'Maybe Sadia was feeding her and she's not breathing and maybe in anger she killed her.'"

Defence QC Ian Duguid said: "It seems likely your wife took a guess, do you agree?" and Mr Ahmed replied: "Yes, it must be a guess because she did not know."

Mr Ahmed agreed that he was questioned three times by police and never told them about what he claimed his wife said to him.

The trial before Lord Mathews continues.