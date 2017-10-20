Image copyright BAE Image caption Work on the new Type 26 frigates started at the Clyde yards earlier this year

Union representatives have said they hope to speak to Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon about the future of Scottish shipbuilding.

Sir Michael is to visit two shipyards on the Clyde later.

Unite senior shop steward at BAE Systems Duncan McPhee said he was "not sure" if he could trust government promises on future orders.

Mr Fallon said future work could underpin a "renaissance in UK shipbuilding".

The union believes the UK government has reduced its commitment to building type 31e warships on the Clyde.

Mr McPhee said: "The national shipbuilding strategy has changed. This work should have been concentrated in Glasgow.

"It should have been 13 frigates. Now it is down to eight.

"I'm not sure if we can trust them any more."

Offshore patrol vessel

Sir Michael is scheduled to visit BAE Systems Scotstoun yard in Glasgow, where his wife Lady Wendy Fallon will officially name an offshore patrol vessel HMS Medway.

It is one of a fleet of five being built under contracts the MoD said were worth £626m.

Later the defence secretary will travel to the Ferguson shipyard in Port Glasgow.

Mr McPhee added: "We will be at the naming ceremony and will hope to make representations.

"We have will discussions with politicians of all parties. Our main concern is the type 31s."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Sir Michael said Scottish engineers "will relish" the chance to compete for work

Sir Michael is making a tour of all the UK's major shipyards ahead of industry proposals for the new type of Royal Navy frigate.

He has already visited Cammell Laird shipyard in Merseyside, and Harland and Wolff in Belfast.

He said the first batch of type 31e ships could be built in blocks across several shipyards before assembly at a central hub.

These ships and eight new type 26 frigates being built at Scotstoun are intended to replace ageing vessels in the Royal Navy fleet.

Export market

Speaking ahead of his visit to the Clyde, Sir Michael said: "With our cutting-edge Type 26 frigates already being built on the Clyde, I know Scottish skilled engineers will relish the chance to compete to build a brand-new class of warships for the growing Royal Navy.

"We want to make the most of the renaissance in UK shipbuilding, delivering the latest ships that will help protect our nation and our interests across the world."

The type 31e has been designed, in part, with the export market in mind.

The UK government has said it will work with industry to "provide the certainty and support" needed for it to become internationally competitive.

The UK's approach to Royal Navy procurement has been strongly criticised by the SNP.

Defence spokesman Stewart McDonald MP said: "We have the skills, the expertise, the infrastructure in Scotland. But what we have also had is years of promises from Westminster that have been broken."

The formal procurement competition for the new frigates will open in the new year.