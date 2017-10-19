Woman killed by car at East Kilbride roundabout
- 19 October 2017
A woman has died after being hit by a car in East Kilbride.
The accident took place at 17.30 yesterday evening at Whirlies Roundabout on the A749 near Kingsgate Retail Park.
Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman remains unidentified and police investigations are ongoing.