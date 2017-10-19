A man who raped a 16-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman has been jailed for eight years.

Andrew Thomson, who has 23 previous convictions, attacked his victims over a two-year period in Prestwick, South Ayrshire.

Judge Bill Dunlop QC told him: "I'm anxious to protect the public. You represent a significant risk to women."

The High Court in Glasgow heard Thomson will be monitored on licence for five years after his release.

Judge Dunlop told Thomson, who continues to protest his innocence: "It is a considerable concern you continue to deny the offences in the face of the clearest evidence."

Thomson was found guilty in September of two rapes and of assaulting his 22-year-old victim to the danger of her life by spitting at her, slapping and punching and head-butting her until she lost consciousness.

Controlling behaviour

He also smashed her mobile phone and decided what clothes she wore, who she socialised with and who she contacted on social media.

The court heard Thomson, of Prestwick, also refused to let her drink alcohol if he was not present and demanded that she withdraw £400 from her bank account.

His victims told how Thomson refused to listen when they told him they did not want to have sex with him and raped them.

The teenager was raped on one occasion after Thomson pulled her into a room and removed her clothing.

Thomson was also found guilty of watching the girl while she showered and making sexual remarks towards her.

The older woman was repeatedly raped by Thomson.

Serial offender

His offences took place at various addresses in Prestwick between June 2013 and August 2015.

Thomson, who will be placed on the Sex Offenders' Register, denied all the charges against him and claimed the 22-year-old was motivated by jealousy of him.

Prosecutor Allan Nicole said: "The accused has 22 separate convictions for drugs offences and assault to injury and one conviction for under-age sex with a girl aged between 14 and 16."

Defence counsel Victoria Dow said: "Mr Thomson continues to deny the offences."

She added that Thomson is in a relationship and his partner is standing by him.

After he was found guilty last month, the judge condemned his behaviour.

Judge Dunlop told the jury: "Frankly he makes me ashamed to be a Scotsman.

"He will be going to prison for a long time, depending on background reports."