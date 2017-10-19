Image copyright Google Image caption The offences were committed at a caravan at Arrochar in the 1970s

A judge has ruled that a 90-year-old former teacher sexually abused two schoolboys more than 40 years ago.

After examining the facts, Judge John Morris QC determined that John Pringle, from Mull, had carried out the indecent assaults on a camping trip.

The offences were committed at a caravan at Arrochar, Argyll and Bute, between April 1972 and January 1974.

Pringle, who was deemed unfit to stand trial, was not in court for the hearing.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Judge Morris heard the evidence with no jury present and decided that there were no reasonable grounds to acquit Pringle.

One of Pringle's victims, who was 14 at the time, told of how he would be given alcohol and then abused.

The other victim, who was 13 at the time, said that Pringle gave him alcohol and also showed him pornographic magazines before indecently assaulting him.

Outdoor courses

Prosecutor Kath Harper said: "One of the victims came forward because the abuse had been playing on his mind. The other came forward because of the Jimmy Savile revelations.

"The two men came forward independently within a fortnight of each other," he added.

The court heard that Pringle, who was a French teacher at Bishopbriggs Academy, took boys away on outdoor courses.

Judge Morris said after hearing evidence: "I find the facts have been established. The witnesses were credible and reliable."

The judge will decide at a hearing next month at the High Court in Edinburgh whether to impose any order on Pringle.

The court heard that Pringle has two convictions for similar incidents.

He was jailed in 2008 for sexually abusing boys.

The offences were carried out after he lured three teenage boys to his caravan at Arrochar between 1979 and 1981 when the boys were aged 13 and 14.

Pringle was also sentenced to 12 months in prison at Dumbarton Sheriff Court in 2010 after being convicted of sexually abusing teenage boys at Arrochar.