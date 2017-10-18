A serving police officer in Argyll and Bute has been charged with possessing indecent images of children.

Darryl Burnside appeared in Oban Sheriff Court on Tuesday in connection with the offence.

The 49-year-old made no plea or declaration. The case was committed for further examination and Mr Burnside was released on bail.

Police Scotland confirmed that he had been arrested at his home address in Oban on Friday.