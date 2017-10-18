Missing supermarket worker seen in London

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mrs Brown has been spotted in London since she went missing from her Clydebank home

A supermarket worker who has been missing from Clydebank since Saturday morning has been spotted in London.

Karen Brown, 47, left the family home on Kirkwood Avenue at 07:00 but failed to turn up for her 10:00 shift at Asda.

Detectives have now established she took a Megabus to London from Buchanan Street Bus Station in Glasgow at 08:20 that morning.

And they revealed a woman from Clydebank met Mrs Brown in London at 10:20 on Tuesday.

Following the sighting at Hamley's on Regent Street, officers obtained CCTV from the toy store.

They are now working with their colleagues in the Metropolitan Police in a bid to map Mrs Brown's movements.

Her husband Jock, 48, reported the mother-of-two missing after she failed to return home from work on Saturday.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mrs Brown, a mother-of-two, travelled to London on a Megabus on Saturday morning

Appearing at a media briefing on Wednesday, the engineer made an emotional appeal for his wife's safe return.

Fighting back tears, Jock said: "Karen, please come home. We love you."

He was joined by daughter Jenna, 22, who recently gave birth to Mrs Brown's first grandchild, 10-week old Millie.

The couple, who have been married for 28 years, also have a 12-year-old daughter, Chloe.