Three men have suffered "life-changing" burns after being sprayed by a corrosive liquid on a North Lanarkshire street.

Police said the attack took place at about 22:15 on Saturday in Oak Road, Cumbernauld.

All three men - aged 21, 23 and 25 - were taken to hospital for treatment.

The 21-year-old, who suffered facial injuries, remains in hospital in a stable condition. It is not known what the liquid was.

Officers said the three men went to investigate when the front door of the flat they were in was kicked on Saturday evening.

At the door, they were confronted by two men in dark clothing with their faces covered.

An altercation took place and then the three men chased the pair who had come to the door into the street. They ran to a waiting, dark-coloured car which had a further two men inside.

When the three men from the flat reached the car, the liquid was sprayed on them.

'Nasty attack'

The 25-year-old man suffered injuries to his head, legs and arms and the 23 year-old man suffered an injury to his arm. Both were released from hospital after treatment.

Det Con Gary Mackie said: "The substance sprayed has still to be analysed, however, suffice to say it was corrosive and the men sustained burns as a result of the attack.

"At the moment we are trying to establish the motive for the attacks and why the men from the car targeted this particular house."

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the disturbance or who saw the car - which was possibly driving with no lights - to contact them.

The officer added: "This was a nasty attack, one which obviously the men in the car came prepared for, and while thankfully the injuries to the men are not life-threatening, the damage done has been life-changing."