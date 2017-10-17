A man who repeatedly raped a man with learning difficulties has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Alistair McCreath assaulted his 24-year-old victim in an Ayrshire village on three occasions during a nine-month period last year.

The 52-year-old, from Ayr, admitted the offences at an earlier hearing.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that McCreath was unable to explain his behaviour. He will be placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

Lord Boyd of Duncansby told him: "I can only conclude you did this because you could and you thought you could get away with it.

"Whether drink played any part in it I am unable to say."

No previous convictions

Lord Boyd ordered that McCreath should be kept under supervision for a further year following the completion of his sentence.

He told McCreath that if he had been convicted of the rape offence after trial he would have sentenced him to seven years' imprisonment.

McCreath admitted raping the man, who was incapable of consenting, between January and September 2016.

Defence counsel Susan Duff said: "He has no previous convictions and until now has been a law-abiding member of the community."

She said that at the time of the offence it appeared McCreath had been drinking more than he should have.

Ms Duff said McCreath could not explain his actions.

She added: "He is willing to undergo treatment to address his behaviour."