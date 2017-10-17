Image caption Steven Russell died in the attack in Glasgow's Possilpark in February

A murderer whose crime was described as "cold blooded" and "senseless" by a judge has been jailed for at least 22 years.

Robert Letham, 32, showed no remorse as he was handed down the life sentence for stabbing Steven Russell to death in Glasgow's Possilpark in February.

Instead, Letham smirked as he was led from the dock at Glasgow's High Court.

During the hearing it emerged that Letham had 46 previous convictions and was on bail at the time of the murder.

The attack took place on 10 February, following an argument about Letham's mother with his 20-year-old victim earlier that day.

'Good luck'

Jury members had been shown CCTV footage of Letham swinging a 10-inch blade at Mr Russell.

He fled to Somerset after the attack, but was eventually arrested by police in late February.

Letham appeared in the dock on Tuesday despite telling Judge Lady Rae during a hearing on Monday: "Good luck getting me here".

She jailed him for a minimum period of 22 years and three months.

Following his guilty verdict on Monday, the judge told Letham: "You have been found guilty of what was described as a cold blooded, pre-meditated murder of a young man.

"Having heard the evidence and viewed the CCTV, I would agree with that.

"This was a vicious and senseless attack."

Letham was also found guilty of assault, having a knife and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.