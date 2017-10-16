Image caption Mr Daniel was injured in a knife attack in May

A fifth man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder Steven "Bonzo" Daniel.

Mr Daniel was badly injured in a knife attack in the Port Dundas area of Glasgow in May.

John Hardie appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court where he made no declaration.

The 34-year-old, from Cumbernauld, was remanded in custody by Sheriff Ian Miller and is expected to appear again at a full committal hearing next week.

Andrew Sinclair, 30, Michael Bennett, 30, Robert Bennett, 27, and Brian Ferguson, 35, have already appeared in court in August charged with attempting to murder 37-year-old Mr Daniel.

All five men also face charges of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.