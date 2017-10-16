A 75-year-old woman has been left distressed after she was confronted by thieves who broke into her Glasgow home as she slept.

Three men broke into the house in Southbrae Drive, Jordanhill, at about 17:30 on Saturday 14 October.

The men, who had Scottish accents and had covered their faces, demanded money and jewellery from the pensioner.

The woman was not injured during the robbery and police are appealing for witnesses.

All three men were wearing dark clothing and are believed to be white. One of the men is described as between 25 and 35 years old, was wearing gloves and is 5ft 7in tall. One of the other men is slim, and slightly taller than 5ft 7in.

Police are appealing for people who were in the area at about 17:45, and saw saw three men "hanging about or running off" from the house to get in touch.

They are also asking witnesses who saw a car waiting nearby with its engine running, or a car parked near the house that evening, to call them.