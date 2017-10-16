Glasgow & West Scotland

Man 'critical' after he was found in North Lanarkshire street

Keir Hardie Avenue Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was found in Keir Hardie Avenue in Holytown

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being found unconscious in a street in North Lanarkshire.

Police launched an investigation after the 20-year-old was found in Keir Hardie Avenue in Holytown at about 22:00 on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

"Enquiries are now ongoing to establish the circumstances."

