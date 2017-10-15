Glasgow & West Scotland

Woman, 64, dies after house fire in Glasgow

A 64-year-old woman has died in a house fire in Glasgow.

Her body was recovered from a flat in Springburn Road after fire crews arrived at the scene shortly after 23:00 on Saturday.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and ensured that the area was safe.

Police said inquiries into the incident were continuing but there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites