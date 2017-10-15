Woman, 64, dies after house fire in Glasgow
- 15 October 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A 64-year-old woman has died in a house fire in Glasgow.
Her body was recovered from a flat in Springburn Road after fire crews arrived at the scene shortly after 23:00 on Saturday.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and ensured that the area was safe.
Police said inquiries into the incident were continuing but there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances.