Police have closed off a stretch of road in East Kilbride after a 22-year-old woman was sexually assaulted.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, which took place early on Saturday in Whitehills Terrace, near Stroud Road.

In a statement, police said: "Officers have cordoned off the area and inquiries are continuing."