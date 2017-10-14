East Kilbride road closed following sex attack
- 14 October 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Police have closed off a stretch of road in East Kilbride after a 22-year-old woman was sexually assaulted.
An investigation has been launched into the incident, which took place early on Saturday in Whitehills Terrace, near Stroud Road.
In a statement, police said: "Officers have cordoned off the area and inquiries are continuing."