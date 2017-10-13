Man arrested over Port Dundas 'attempted murder'
- 13 October 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 34-year-old man has been arrested by police in connection an alleged attempted murder in Glasgow in May.
Officers said they were acting as part on an intelligence-led operation.
Police have been investigating an attack on 37-year-old Steven Daniel in Craighall Road in the Port Dundas area of the city.
A report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the arrested man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.