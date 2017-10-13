A 34-year-old man has been arrested by police in connection an alleged attempted murder in Glasgow in May.

Officers said they were acting as part on an intelligence-led operation.

Police have been investigating an attack on 37-year-old Steven Daniel in Craighall Road in the Port Dundas area of the city.

A report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the arrested man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.