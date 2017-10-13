Image copyright Google Image caption The club has not disclosed how much money is missing

Football club Hamilton Academical has lost what it described as a "substantial sum" due to fraud.

The Scottish Premiership club said its bank and the police are working to identify those responsible. A criminal investigation has been started.

A statement issued by the club said its directors will provide funds to meet its financial obligations until the investigation has been completed.

No figure has been given for the total sum of money missing.

The club said: "At this point it is imperative that we remain calm and work together as we go through one of the most difficult situations we have faced as a club."

Sophisticated fraud

The Scottish football authorities have said the situation is "very serious" for the club.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "Hamilton Academical have informed us that they have been the victim of a sophisticated financial fraud and that Police Scotland are carrying out an investigation.

"This is clearly a very serious and unfortunate situation and everyone in the game will hope it can be resolved quickly.

"We will be monitoring the situation closely and working in conjunction with Hamilton Academical in the days and weeks ahead."