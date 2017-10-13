Two held after Glasgow drug seizure

Two men have been arrested after heroin with an estimated street value of £364,000 was seized in Glasgow.

The drugs were found during the search of a flat in Tobago Street, in the Calton area of the city, on Thursday evening.

Police said they had seized approximately seven kilos of heroin.

Two men, aged 34 and 38, have been arrested in connection with the seizure. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.