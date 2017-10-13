Two held after Glasgow drug seizure
- 13 October 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been arrested after heroin with an estimated street value of £364,000 was seized in Glasgow.
The drugs were found during the search of a flat in Tobago Street, in the Calton area of the city, on Thursday evening.
Police said they had seized approximately seven kilos of heroin.
Two men, aged 34 and 38, have been arrested in connection with the seizure. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.