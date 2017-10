From the section

Commuters faced major rush hour delays on the M8 after a two-vehicle crash near Glasgow airport.

Two lanes of the westbound carriageway were closed near junction 28 with queues back to Helen Street and drivers facing 40 minute delays.

Eastbound traffic also slowed, with delays back to the St James interchange and the A737 was also affected.

The lanes have now reopened but queues are expected to take some time to clear.

The crash happened at about 07:00 on Friday.