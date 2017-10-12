From the section

Image copyright Police handout/Google Image caption Mario Capuano died at the scene

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following a death in Glasgow.

The body of Mario Tony Capuano, 28, was found at a home in Quarrywood Road in Barmulloch on Sunday.

Michael Begen, also 28, from Glasgow, appeared in private from custody at the city's sheriff court.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.