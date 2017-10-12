Glasgow & West Scotland

Appeal for witnesses after man hit by bus in Stevenston

A man has died after he was struck by a bus in Ayrshire.

The 48-year-old male pedestrian was hit on Kilwinning Road in Stevenston at about 15:45 on Wednesday.

The casualty was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where he was pronounced dead a short time later by medical staff.

Police said no-one else was injured in the incident and have appealed for anyone who saw what happened to contact them.

Sgt Kevin Blackley based at Irvine said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and I would ask any witnesses who were in the area around the time of the crash and are yet to speak to officers to please come forward."

