A woman accused of killing her 14-month-old daughter told a police officer the toddler had choked on a piece of bread, a court has heard.

Sadia Ahmed, 27, from Glasgow, denies murdering Inaya Ahmed in Drumchapel, Glasgow, on 17 April 2016.

Constable Ryan Bird told the High Court in Glasgow that he arrived at the house as paramedics rushed out with the girl.

He said he had searched the room, where Ms Ahmed had been feeding Inaya, and had not found even a crumb of bread.

Prosecutor Paul Kearney asked Constable Bird: "You could hear shouting and screaming coming from inside the house, is that correct," and he replied: "Yes. Some of it was in English, but a lot was I think in Urdu.'

The officer told jurors that there were at least six to eight people in the house and the mother Ms Ahmed was pointed out to him.

'Eating disorder'

Constable Bird said he spoke to her in the kitchen and initially got no response.

Mr Kearney asked: "What was her demeanour," and Constable Bird replied: "Not much emotion at all."

He added: "She said along the lines of the baby has an eating disorder and she was trying to feed the baby.

"They usually feed her with syringes, however that day she tried to feed the baby bread but it wasn't eaten so she stuffed the bread down the baby's throat."

Earlier the court heard that Ms Ahmed's sister-in-law Shagufta had confessed to police that she had killed Inaya, but she was never charged with any offence.

Ms Ahmed denies all the charges against her.

The trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.