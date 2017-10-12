Woman hurt after part of station ceiling falls
- 12 October 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after part of a ceiling collapsed at Queen Street Station in Glasgow.
A ScotRail spokesman said the incident happened in a corridor at the Dundas Street level just after 11:00.
The firm said a plasterboard panel fell on the woman, leaving her with a cut to the back of her head.
The corridor has been closed for police investigations. ScotRail said it would also make inquiries into the incident.