Woman hurt after part of station ceiling falls

Dundas Street entrance to Queen Street Station Image copyright stephensweeney

A woman has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after part of a ceiling collapsed at Queen Street Station in Glasgow.

A ScotRail spokesman said the incident happened in a corridor at the Dundas Street level just after 11:00.

The firm said a plasterboard panel fell on the woman, leaving her with a cut to the back of her head.

The corridor has been closed for police investigations. ScotRail said it would also make inquiries into the incident.

