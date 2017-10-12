Image copyright stephensweeney

A woman has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after part of a ceiling collapsed at Queen Street Station in Glasgow.

A ScotRail spokesman said the incident happened in a corridor at the Dundas Street level just after 11:00.

The firm said a plasterboard panel fell on the woman, leaving her with a cut to the back of her head.

The corridor has been closed for police investigations. ScotRail said it would also make inquiries into the incident.