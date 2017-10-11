Image caption Inaya Ahmed died in April last year

A woman has gone on trial accused of murdering her 14-month-old daughter by placing a cushion over her face and shaking her.

Sadia Ahmed, 26, is alleged to have assaulted Inaya Ahmed on 17 April 2016 at the family home in Drumchapel, Glasgow.

The toddler died three days later in the city's Royal Hospital for Children.

At the High Court in Glasgow Ahmed's QC Ian Duguid entered not guilty pleas on her behalf to a number of charges.

Prosecutors also allege Ms Ahmed seized hold of the toddler's tongue and force fed her bottles and syringes of milk.

She is accused of striking the toddler on the head and body, shouting at her, and throwing her into a cot.

Ms Ahmed is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by threatening to kill 18-year-old Suha Ahmed, presenting a knife at her and demanding she say that Inaya had choked.

Judge Lord Matthews told the jury: "This trial will last between two to three weeks."