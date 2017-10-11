Man charged with murder after body found at Glasgow flat
- 11 October 2017
Glasgow & West Scotland
A man has been charged with murder after a body was found at a flat in Glasgow.
Police made the discovery after being called to Kirkton Avenue in Knightswood at about 14:30 on Sunday.
Allan Higgins Robertson appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court accused of killing the man.
The 48-year-old made no plea or declaration and he was remanded in custody. He is expected to appear in court at a later date.