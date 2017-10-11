Football ban for Celtic pitch invasion fan

Image copyright Reuters Image caption John Hatton was led away by stewards after the incident in the 40th minute of the game

A Celtic fan who invaded the pitch and assaulted a player during a Champions League match has been ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

John Hatton, 21, from Northern Ireland, has also been banned from attending football matches for four years.

He jumped over a metal railing at Celtic Park during the team's 5-0 defeat to Paris St-Germain last month.

Hatton had previously admitted assaulting PSG forward Kylian Mbappe by attempting to kick him.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard that Hatton had been drinking for more than eight hours before the match, which kicked off at 19:45 on 12 September.

Sheriff Diane McConnell said she could have sent him to jail for aiming a kick at Mbappe after the French striker's team went 3-0 up at Celtic Park.

But she said she took into account that Hatton, from Churchill Park in Portadown, County Armagh, had no previous convictions.

In addition, he already carries out voluntary community work in Northern Ireland.

Sheriff McConnell told Hatton: "It is fortunate the player you targeted wasn't struck or injured but he must have been greatly alarmed.

"Clearly there was considerable potential for serious large scale disorder as a consequence of your actions.

"Indeed, I am told some disorder did follow upon your conduct and the crowd became hostile as a consequence of what you did."

Image caption Hatton did not comment as he left court

Hatton was punched on the head by a fellow supporter Anthony Lavelle as he was led away by police.

Defence lawyer Dan Cameron said Hatton was full of remorse about what happened.

"He does accept he was drinking from 11am in the morning," he said.

"He's aware of the impact his actions have had, he has been banned by the club for life."

Hatton did not comment as he left court.

Celtic have been charged by Uefa following the pitch invasion.