A park in South Lanarkshire has come top in Scotland in a public vote organised by the Green Flag Awards.

Strathaven Park retained its title for the second year running and secured a place among the top 10 parks in the nationwide poll.

The traditional Edwardian Park includes a boating pond, a miniature railway and an ornate cast-iron bandstand.

It was among 1,800 UK parks to secure Green Flag status this year, and put forward for the People's Choice Award.

A total of 73 Scottish parks got a Green Flag Award this year, which recognises well-managed parks and green spaces.

Alistair McKinnon, of South Lanarkshire Council, said: "The recognition is testament to all those who work tirelessly to keep the park at the level of quality that we have become accustomed to but which we should never take for granted."

All Green Flag winners are entered into the public vote, which is run by Keep Britain Tidy and Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Derek Robertson, of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: "This is clearly recognition for everyone's efforts in helping to make their local open space a greener, cleaner and healthier place to live, work and play."