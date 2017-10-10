Image copyright Google Image caption Shaun Inglis drove at the couple when he saw them on Mansfield Road in Lochwinnoch

A driver who ran down a man who had been cleared of assaulting him has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Shaun Inglis went looking for Thomas Barber and when he spotted him with his partner, Nicole Boyer, drove his Ford Fiesta at them and hit the couple.

Inglis then got out of the vehicle, picked up a brick from a damaged wall and began hitting Mr Barber with it.

The 41-year-old earlier admitted attempting to murder the couple in Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire, last year.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Inglis's car had ended up on its side after he crashed into the pair in Mansfield Road on 28 October 2016.

'Wicked act'

Inglis, from Linwood in Renfrewshire, had climbed out of the smashed front window and began hitting Mr Barber on the head, telling him he was a "dead man".

He also bit his victim on his left ear before leaving the scene with a broken foot.

Judge Lord Boyd of Duncansby told Inglis: "Mr Barber was acquitted of assaulting you and you apparently determined to take revenge and went looking for him."

The judge said Inglis had shown no remorse and apparently believed Barber deserved his fate.

He added: "It was a wicked act of revenge which might easily have resulted in the deaths of two people."

The judge told Inglis that he accepted he was not ordinarily a man of violence and said he did not consider he posed a threat to the public at large.

Permanent scarring

However, the deliberation that went into the offence meant it could only be marked by a lengthy prison sentence, the judge said.

Advocate depute Duncan McPhie said Inglis was "extremely upset" by what had happened in the Paisley Sheriff Court proceedings earlier that day.

Mr McPhie also told the court Inglis had called 999 after the attack and admitted to police what he had done.

Mr Barber underwent surgery on his left hand and was left with permanent scarring to his head and ear. Ms Boyer suffered sustained superficial cuts and bruises.

Defence solicitor advocate Robert Mitchell said of Inglis: "He is a surprising man to find himself in this position. Although he has previous convictions they are not characterised by violence."

"This is very much an aberration in his general behaviour," he said.