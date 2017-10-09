Image copyright Police handout/Google Image caption Mario Capuano died at the scene of the stabbing

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Glasgow when he answered the door.

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing on Quarrywood Road in Barmulloch at about 14:15 on Sunday.

Police Scotland said 28-year-old Mario Capuano was pronounced dead at the scene.

Specialist officers have been carrying out searches in the area, including in nearby Robroyston Park.

Door-to-door inquires are also being carried out and detectives are gathering CCTV footage.

Det Ch Insp Allan Burton said police were still trying to establish the exact circumstances of Mr Capuano's death.

"This incident occurred in the middle of the afternoon and I'm sure people living in that community will be shocked at what has happened, but I'm asking them to contact us with any information they may have, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do pass it on to police," he said.

Additional officers will be patrolling the area to offer reassurance to the local community, the officer added.