Police appeal over Ayrshire bookmakers robbery

Ladbrokes in High Street, Maybole Image copyright Google

A betting shop worker was threatened with a weapon during a robbery in Ayrshire.

Police are appealing for information about the incident which happened at the Ladbrokes branch in High Street, Maybole, at about 17:35 on Sunday.

The male suspect left with a three figure sum and drove off in a light-coloured car towards John Knox Street.

He was described as in his early 40s, with stubble, and wearing a hooded dark jacket and light-coloured trousers.

Det Insp Fraser Normansell from Ayr CID said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area yesterday evening and may have seen anything suspicious to please get in touch."

