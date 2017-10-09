Bid for Nelson Mandela statue in Glasgow

Image caption Mandela smiles as he arrives at Glasgow City Chambers in 1993

A public fundraising campaign has been launched to erect a statue in honour of the late Nelson Mandela in Glasgow.

In 1981, Glasgow became the first city in the world to make Mandela a freeman for his role in challenging the system of racial segregation in South Africa.

The move prompted Mandela to visit the city in 1993 to thank the people.

The newly-formed Nelson Mandela Scottish Memorial Foundation (NMSMF) wants to locate the statue in Nelson Mandela Place.

The street, which was previously St George's Place, was renamed in 1986.

Former football manager Sir Alex Ferguson has backed the campaign and is one of patrons of the NMSMF.

Sir Alex met Nelson Mandela on three occasions, one of these at Mandela's home on his 88th birthday.