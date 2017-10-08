Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found fatally injured in the Quarrywood Road area of Robroyston

A 28-year-old man has died after being found injured in the Robroyston area of Glasgow.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Quarrywood Road at about 14:50. However, by the time they arrived the man had died.

Police said they were treating the death as suspicious.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death. Officers remain at the scene.