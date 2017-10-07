Injured walker airlifted from Ben Lomond
- 7 October 2017
A walker with lower leg injuries has been airlifted to hospital after being brought down from the Ben Lomond summit on a stretcher.
The hillwalker got into difficulty on the 974m (3,200 ft) peak shortly before midday on Saturday.
The Lomond Mountain Rescue team took part in a five-hour rescue to bring the casualty down the mountain.
The walker was transferred to a waiting Coastguard helicopter and taken to hospital.