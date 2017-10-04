Bomb disposal team called to Ayr beach
- 4 October 2017
Glasgow & West Scotland
A bomb disposal team was called to Ayr beach after a flare was washed up on the shore.
A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said they were alerted to the phosphorous flare at about 10:00.
They set up a 200m cordon around the flare, which can be used as a marker at sea.
An explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) team arrived on the scene later in the afternoon and "dealt with" the flare.