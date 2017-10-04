Glasgow & West Scotland

Bomb disposal team called to Ayr beach

A bomb disposal team was called to Ayr beach after a flare was washed up on the shore.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said they were alerted to the phosphorous flare at about 10:00.

They set up a 200m cordon around the flare, which can be used as a marker at sea.

An explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) team arrived on the scene later in the afternoon and "dealt with" the flare.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites