Image copyright Spindrift Image caption William Cameron killed his best friend on a camping trip

A man who murdered his best friend on a camping weekend has been given a life sentence.

William Cameron, 39, from Paisley, will serve at least 17 years before being eligible for parole for killing 43-year-old Darryl Fitch.

He smashed his friend over the head with a blunt instrument, causing him to fall from height into water.

The attack took place at Locher Water, River Gryffe, near Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire, in July 2015.

Judge Lord Mulholland told Cameron, who claimed in evidence that his friend had been killed by a stranger: "Why you did this no one knows, except you.

Image copyright other (police handout) Image caption Darryl Fitch had been camping in the Bridge of Weir area when he died

"You spun a web of deceit to try to hide your actions from law enforcement agencies and Mr Fitch's family and friends.

"However, the jury has seen through this web of deceit and the lies about a third person being responsible. It was you that murdered Darryl Fitch."

Mr Fitch's body was found on Monday 13 July 2015, in shallow water near the campsite, by two fishermen.

He was lying face down in the water with four large wounds to the back of his head.

Pathologist Dr Marjorie Turner told the jurors that he also had injuries consistent with falling from a height.

She said the cause of death was massive blood loss from the head injuries and drowning.

Mr Fitch had 26 separate injuries including a black eye, a fractured eye socket and four deep wounds to the back of his head. five broken ribs and a fractured neck bone.

The court heard that police found Cameron sitting yards away with a broken leg and suffering from suspected hypothermia and dehydration.

He said that his memory of the weekend was vague.

Prosecutor Richard Goddard said the two men went camping in a remote rural area and there was no evidence either man was the victim of a robbery.

He said: "It stretches credulity to suggest a mystery figure came out of the shadows and attacked Darryl Fitch."