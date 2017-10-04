Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Geraldine McWilliams took Richard Russell to court amid claims he scared and intimidated her

A retired head teacher has won a legal battle against a man who subjected her to a a 10-year campaign of harassment.

Geraldine McWilliams, 65, took Richard Russell to court over claims he scared and intimidated her after she contacted social work about his children.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard an interim interdict was granted in 2006, but Russell continued to harass her.

Sheriff Aisha Anwar granted a three-year interdict with the power of arrest and a three-year non-harrassment order.

In evidence, Mrs McWilliams said she had made social work referrals, when she was a primary school head teacher, about Russell's children "in line with school policy".

She claimed Russell then made a number of allegations about her including child abuse, that were unfounded, and caused disturbances at the school.

She was advised by police not to stay at home after receiving a letter in 2007 from Russell which was believed to be a "viable threat".

In 2008, Russell was convicted of a breach of the peace because of the letter and an incident at the school, and fined £350.

'Shameless conduct'

Sheriff Anwar said Russell's "ability to distort the truth and to present fact as fiction was both unlimited and shameless".

After listening to evidence about his conduct, the sheriff said Russell may have committed criminal offences.

She noted her intention to send a report to the Lord Advocate for consideration.

Speaking outside court, Mrs McWilliams thanked the Association of Head Teachers and Deputes in Scotland as well as her family and colleagues for their support.

She said: "I pray that this is an end to it, words cannot describe the last 11 years."

Outside court, Russell branded the decision a "whitewash".