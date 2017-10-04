Image copyright Scott Phillips

Police have said a fire at a garage in South Lanarkshire was started deliberately.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze in Farmeloan Road, Rutherglen, at 22:50 on Tuesday.

A number of cars were at the site, but the damage appeared to be limited to the building. No-one was in the premises at the time.

Police want to speak to the occupants of a small, dark-coloured car seen in the area at the time.

Det Con Neil Dooher said: "We are keen to speak to the driver and occupants of that vehicle as they may have information which could prove significant in our investigation.

"I am also appealing to any members of the public or other motorists who were in the area at the time, who may have noticed something which seemed a little odd at the time to get in touch with us."

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three appliances had attended the fire, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus had extinguished the flames using high-powered hoses.