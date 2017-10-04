Image copyright Google Image caption A man was was confronted by a gunman in his home on Glasgow Road, Paisley, last month

Police investigating the attempted murder of a man who was confronted by a gunman in his home have launched a fresh appeal for potential witnesses.

Officers want to trace three people in the area at the time of the incident in Glasgow Road, Paisley, on 15 September.

One man is described as tall, with dark hair in a top-knot bun and a beard.

Two female dog walkers were also seen. One was walking a white dog, possibly a bichon frise breed, while the other may have had a terrier breed.

The first woman was described as being in her late 40s, early 50s, with fair hair and a slim build. She was wearing a knee-length jacket with a belt and fur hood.

The other woman, was described as late 30s, early 40s, with brown, wavy, shoulder-length hair and a slim build.

The man was wearing a light-coloured jacket, with slim fitting black jeans and was carrying a rucksack.

Detectives said it was possible they may have seen or heard something related to the crime which they had dismissed as unimportant.

Stolen cars

Police also urged anyone who had seen a a silver Ford Focus, registration SG12 DXH, or a grey Audi A1, possible registration MM1 EYY, around the time of the murder bid to contact them.

The Ford Focus was found burnt out in Arkleston Road, near the cemetery a short time after the incident. It was stolen from Somerville Place in Helensburgh between 13 and 14 of September.

The Audi A1 has yet to be traced, though there is a possibility it was stolen from the Cardross area between 11 and 12 of September.

Det Insp David Wagstaff said a clear motive for the attack had yet to be established.

"We believe the victim was the intended target and it's imperative we trace whoever is responsible for this reckless act," he said.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Glasgow Road, near to Penilee Road or Arkleston Road Cemetery, between 21:00 and 21:45 hours.

"In particular, I would ask motorists who were in the area around the time to check their dash cam footage as they may have unwittingly captured footage of the Ford Focus or Audi A1 which could prove significant."