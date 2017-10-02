Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have released CCTV images of four people they would like to trace

CCTV images of four men have been released over the alleged chanting of a sectarian song during an Orange Order march in Glasgow.

Police launched an investigation after footage emerged of people singing the anti-Irish "Famine Song" during the annual march on 1 July.

Officers said the men in the images may be able to assist with their inquiries.

After the incident, Glasgow City Council warned of greater restrictions or the possibility of banning parades.

About 4,500 people in more than 60 bands took part in the march, which celebrates King William of Orange's victory over deposed King James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

At the time, police said eight arrests were made for alleged minor disorder and alcohol-related offences.