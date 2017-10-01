A man has died after possibly falling ill while driving his van in Renfrewshire, police have said.

The 54-year-old man collided with a wall on Barochan Road, Johnstone, at about 19:50 on Saturday.

Officers said a young child, who was a passenger in the white Ford Transit van at the time, was uninjured in the crash.

The driver was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where he was pronounced dead.

Police Scotland said "one line of inquiry" was that the driver fell ill at the wheel, and appealed for witnesses to get in touch.