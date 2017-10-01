Athletes in Glasgow for Great Scottish Run

Image copyright JSHPIX.CO Image caption Callum Hawkins, Sammi Kinghorn, Jo Pavey and Andrew Butchart are among the star names taking part in the Great Scottish Run

Elite athletes including Callum Hawkins and Jo Pavey will be among runners taking part in the Great Scottish Run later.

Hawkins won the half-marathon last year but his record-breaking time was invalidated after the route was found to be too short.

More than 30,000 people are expected to take part in the event, which starts at 11:30.

A 10km race and elite wheelchair event will also take place on Sunday morning.

Other races for families and children were held in George Square on Saturday.

There will be a series of road closures in Glasgow city centre and Traffic Scotland has warned that the A814, M8, M77 and M74, as well as local roads around the city centre, may be busier than usual.

Image copyright Great Scottish Run Image caption A series of family events ahead of the main race were held in George Square on Saturday

Rail services around Glasgow will also be disrupted, with replacement buses operating on some services.

Hawkins said he was happy to return to Glasgow to defend his title.

"It's my home city, the crowds are always big," he said.

"They know how to put on a sporting event. Sport in Scotland and Britain is on the up and up and everyone gets behind it."

Scottish World Champion wheelchair racer Sammi Kinghorn is also set to take part this year.

The athlete said: "I always really enjoy it here. There's always a different feeling when you're racing in Scotland.

"Sport always means that little bit more when you're home."