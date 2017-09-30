Landmarks around Scotland have been lit up in support of Paisley's bid to be UK City of Culture in 2021.

Edinburgh Castle, the Kelpies near Falkirk, the University of Glasgow and Dundee's Caird Hall were all illuminated to mark the occasion.

Paisley launched the second stage of its bid at an event in the Renfrewshire town on Friday.

The community is up against Coventry, Stoke, Sunderland and Swansea for the title, which is credited with attracting major investment to former winners.

Paisley's own Town Hall was also lit up in support of the bid.

The winner will be announced by the UK government's digital culture, media and sport team at the end of the year.

