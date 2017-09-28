Biker injured in Loch Lomond crash

A motorcyclist has been injured in a collision with a car on the A82 beside Loch Lomond.

The woman was treated by ambulance staff after the incident, which happened about 13:45.

Her injuries were not thought to be life threatening, and it is understood that no-one travelling in the car was hurt.

The road was closed between Tarbet and Inverarnan while police carried out investigations.

A Twitter post by The Loch Lomond and Trossachs said: "Please be aware that traffic is at a standstill heading north from Tarbet Isle on A82. Police and ambulance are in attendance."