Fire at Nant power station forces B845 road closure near Oban
A fire at the Nant power station in Argyll and Bute has forced the closure of a section of the B845 near Oban.
It is believed the fire broke out in a sub-station at about 04:00.
Smoke was blowing across the road between Kilchrenan and Taynuilt and the section is currently closed in both directions.
No-one was injured and plant operators SSE said there was no risk to customer supplies.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said two appliances, one from Oban and one from Inveraray, were sent to the incident.
The fire was later brought under control.