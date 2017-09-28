A fire at the Nant power station in Argyll and Bute has forced the closure of a section of the B845 near Oban.

It is believed the fire broke out in a sub-station at about 04:00.

Smoke was blowing across the road between Kilchrenan and Taynuilt and the section is currently closed in both directions.

No-one was injured and plant operators SSE said there was no risk to customer supplies.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said two appliances, one from Oban and one from Inveraray, were sent to the incident.

The fire was later brought under control.