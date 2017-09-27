Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV released over indecency act in park

Police have released CCTV video of a man they want to speak to in connection with an act of public indecency in an East Renfrewshire park.

The incident happened at about 14:45 on 10 September at Rouken Glen Park in Giffnock.

The man was described as white with stocky build, bald and about 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in tall.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a light coloured top, light blue baggy jeans and white trainers.

Police Constable Andrew Muir appealed to anyone who recognised the man to contact them.