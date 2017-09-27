Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Ladyloan Avenue in Drumchapel

Police are investigating a suspected drive-by shooting at a house in Glasgow.

No-one was injured in the incident, which happened just before 23:45 on Monday on Ladyloan Avenue in Drumchapel.

Officers said occupants of a Volkswagen Passat, which appeared to have crashed at a nearby park and then abandoned, could be behind the shooting.

The area was cordoned off as police carried out their investigations.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said officers had gone to the area after reports of a car having crashed on Ladyloan Avenue at Peel Glen Road.

No-one was in the car when the police arrived.

The spokeswoman said: "Just before 2345 hours, a firearm was discharged at a house in Ladyloan Ave. No one was injured.

"One line of inquiry is that the occupants of the vehicle may have been involved."

She said inquiries were ongoing to trace the occupants of the car, and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.