Two men have been arrested over the death of a man after a party in Glasgow.

Paul Bexley, 23, was found seriously injured in a flat at Baldovan Crescent in the Easterhouse area in the early hours of Sunday.

He was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead. Police Scotland launched a murder investigation.

Two men, aged 22 and 24, have been detained.

A report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal. They are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.