Glasgow & West Scotland

Two arrests over death of man after Glasgow party

Police at the scene

Two men have been arrested over the death of a man after a party in Glasgow.

Paul Bexley, 23, was found seriously injured in a flat at Baldovan Crescent in the Easterhouse area in the early hours of Sunday.

He was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead. Police Scotland launched a murder investigation.

Two men, aged 22 and 24, have been detained.

A report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal. They are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Paul Bexley was pronounced dead at Glasgow Royal Infirmary

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites