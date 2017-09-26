Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Darren Gamble, from Cumbernauld, was with his father when he made off on his BMX bike.

A nine-year-old boy with autism who is unable to verbally communicate has gone missing after leaving a skate park in Kirkintilloch.

Darren Gamble from Cumbernauld made off on his white BMX bike as he returned to his car with his father at Waverley Skate Park at about 18:30.

Officers are out searching for him. Local people have also been urged to check doorways, garages and sheds.

Police said he had never been missing before and does not know the area.

Darren was described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with fair shaven hair and a graze on his forehead.

He was wearing a black and blue "onesie", blue sandals and white socks.

He headed in the direction of Waterside Road, Kirkintilloch.

Sgt Barry Stokes said: "Darren has autism and is unable to verbally communicate so will appear distressed to anyone who sees or tries to speak to him. If he is not on his bike, he will walk on his tip toes, so to anyone who sees him, this will be noticeable.

"He has never been missing before and doesn't know the area - he has only been at the skate park with his dad or an adult.

"Officers are out searching for him and we would appeal to anyone who is in the area, taxi, bus and delivery drivers, people walking their dogs or just in there to keep an eye out for him.

"He may try an seek refuge somewhere, so again, please help by checking your doorways, garages, sheds or close in case he is there.

"As I said, he will not communicate with anyone, although he may hand gestures, so if you do see him, please call the police as soon as you can."